Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: Audible, audible original, Audio Drama, hilary swank, James Patterson, zero tolerance

Zero Tolerance: Audible Previews James Patterson Originals Audio Drama

Hilary Swank leads the cast of Audible Original drama Zero Tolerance, an audio thriller from James Patterson set to release on August 24th.

Audible today announced three new star-studded Audible Originals in collaboration with James Patterson Entertainment: Zero Tolerance starring Hilary Swank, The Justice starring Sanaa Lathan, and The Coldest Case Season 2 with Aaron Paul and Krysten Ritter reprising their roles. Starting this August and continuing through 2024, all three scripted audio drama releases will be available exclusively on Audible. Co-written by author Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, the new Audible Original Zero Tolerance, starring Swank, debuts Thursday, August 24th on Audible. The audio drama also stars Christine Ko, Melonie Diaz, and a full cast.

Sergeant Jo Barnes (Swank) and her elite, all-female U.S. Army investigative team are renowned for cracking complex sex crime cases within the military. Their latest mission takes them to the Mojave Desert at Fort Irwin Army Base in California, to unravel the mysterious disappearance of Private Nichelle Simmons—a soldier who accused a comrade of assault. But when the accused is inexplicably set free, their case takes a sinister turn. As Jo, Maddie (Ko), and Luna (Diaz) delve deeper, they encounter resistance at every turn. Facing a race against time, the trio is determined to uncover the truth at all costs, confronting dangerous adversaries who are capable of anything—even murder.

"My creative collaboration with Audible has proven to be greatly satisfying, in no small part because they consistently support our projects with first-rate actors, directors, technicians, and series launches," said Patterson. "The opportunity to write and produce multiple original series each year in a different medium has been invigorating. I look forward to continuing our successful Audible Originals, which have proven to capture a passionate and widespread audience." Now, here's a chance to check out three excerpts from the upcoming audio drama:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"Our collaboration with James Patterson has allowed us to bring thrilling scripted audio-only content to an even bigger audience," said Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible. Zero Tolerance premieres on Audible on August 24, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!