"Birds of Prey" Bruno Oliver Shares Harley Quinn's Sandwich Recipe

One of the memorable moments of DC's Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is the too-brief sequence of a girl and her breakfast love: a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich. Actor Bruno Oliver, who played short order cook Sal, showed Variety how to make the culinary treat.

"You couldn't tell from the audition necessarily and as actors, we always worry about our scenes being cut. I really didn't understand the place the egg sandwich had in the movie until I saw it."

The scene in question involves Harley (Margot Robbie) savoring a rare positive moment just after her breakup with Joker. She walks out of the diner with a breakfast sandwich in hand before bounty hunters knocked her pride and joy from her hands. It also happens to help set the film in motion.

Birds of Prey Egg Sandwich's Place in Pop Culture

The recipe naturally requires bacon, eggs, American cheese, and bread. Oliver recommends ciabatta. "[There are] nooks and crannies for the gooey eggness to go into." For the video, he had to go to four different stores due to scant supplies due to the coronavirus pandemic. To prep for the role, the actor practiced making the sandwich.

"It was definitely one of the oddest preparations as an actor I've done. I spent the night destroying my kitchen making egg sandwiches over and over and over again. There are little things I can't do – like crack two eggs with one hand."

Since Birds of Prey's release, fans gave special attention to the breakfast to the point of making comparisons.

"I've read a lot about the sandwich as a metaphor for Harley's recovery. I've read a lot that refer to Sal as the only male in the movie who doesn't screw her over."

Most of Oliver's work is on television. He appeared on a variety of series from The Conners, Colony, The Office, and Mad Men.

Birds of Prey is available on digital.