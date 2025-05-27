Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Elio

Elio: Final Trailer And 6 New Posters As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Pixar's next original film, Elio, went on sale today. To celebrate, a final trailer and six new posters were released.

Article Summary Pixar's original sci-fi adventure Elio has released its final trailer ahead of its June 2025 debut.

Tickets for Elio are now on sale, ramping up excitement for one of 2025's few original animated films.

The new trailer offers fresh footage and reveals more about Elio's cosmic journey and unexpected challenges.

Six vibrant Elio posters were unveiled, spotlighting the movie's unique visual style and galactic setting.

Disney is no doubt in the process of taking one hell of a victory lap after Lilo & Stitch did so well this weekend, and they would like to do another round of those next month when Elio comes out. This is one of the theater-exclusive original animated films coming out this year. Everything else is either based on existing material or a sequel, and that's so sad. The technology behind animation only continues to improve, yet studios seem to be taking steps back instead of forward. Tickets went on sale today, and we'll start getting a better idea of what we're in for when this film is released next month. With the tickets, we also got a final trailer with a ton of new footage and new story points, plus six new posters as well.

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This summer, moviegoers will meet Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by recent Academy Award® winner Zoe Saldaña) and Glordon (voiced by Remy Edgerly), Elio's unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien. In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe, encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs. Disney and Pixar's Elio will be released only in theaters on June 20, 2025.

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar's all-new feature film Elio, the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be. Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film also features the voices of Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.

