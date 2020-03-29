"Rick and Morty" Are "Samurai & Shogun" in New Adult Swim Short [VIDEO]

It's been an interesting midseason for Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. Ever since their Super Bowl adventure with Pringles, the show's pimped doughnuts for Krispy Kreme (we're still bitter since it was only in Australia), urged us to wash out hands (and get our s**t together) over coronavirus concerns, and possibly clued us into a previous visit from the Cromulons.

We even got a look at some of Roiland's side projects, including a trailer for the upcoming Hulu animated series Solar Opposites (along with Mike McMahan) and early intel on Quibi animated series Gloop World.

But we all know what we're really waiting for: season 4b to begin – or at least a date announcement video and a teaser drop. All-in-all, I think fans have been pretty patient – especially at a time when we find ourselves locked up in our homes, with the small screen (in all its forms) becoming that much more of a sanity option.

What doesn't make it easy is seeing clips like the one you're about to see. Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced bt Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty)" is an Adult Swim-commissioned anime-style short that finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. Looks like the Ninja Ricks aren't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than happy to oblige.

And the best part? Since there are infinite dimensions, then there are infinite Ricks? It's canon – if that matters…

"Rick and Morty": Our Season 4a Reviews

Season 4 premiere "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat" (reviewed here) gave us a crash course in "death crystals" and a deeper understanding of just how hard it would be to kill Rick Sanchez – and keep him dead.

"The Old Man and the Seat" (our review here) proved a brilliant balance between sharp social satire and a gut-punch examination of love, loss, control… and poop. Which lead to "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty", which "heisted" our minds in such a way that it made it our favorite episode of the season so far (check out our review here).

After a week off, our dimension-hopping duo returned with "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty" (review here). Which leads us to our look at midseason finale "Rattlestar Ricklactica" – the one Roiland says is his favorite of these first five (and close to being ours, as you'll see in our review here).