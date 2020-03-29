"Wonder Woman 1984" Gets a New Poster for its New Release Date

As the coronavirus continues to impact all levels of life the entertainment industry continues to take hits. Everyone was wondering whether or not Warner Bros. would roll the dice on Woman Woman 1984 and hope that the entertainment industry more or less returned to normal in June or if they would move the release date. On March 24th Warner Bros. announced that Wonder Woman 1984 was getting a new release date.

However, like other movies that have been moved it only got delayed a little over two months. Disney hasn't set any new release dates for their delayed movies and movies like No Time To Die, which was delayed seven months, or F9, which was delayed a full year, has much longer waits. With the new release date comes a new poster and it might be the prettiest poster that Warner Bros. has released in a long time.

All of the pictures and promo art we've seen for this movie have been extremely colorful and unlike anything we've seen in a superhero movie from DC probably ever. While the promotional material for Birds of Prey was also very colorful for Wonder Woman 1984 they are really leaning into that 1980's vibe. It means that this movie is going to look a lot different from the first one.

August is still a long way away but things are very much in flux when it comes to coronavirus and its longterm impact on movies. There is a chance that things could be back to normal by the time August rolls around but are people going to be willing to go theaters now that so many studios are putting movies straight to VOD? We'll have to see but Warner Bros. clearly still believes that this movie is worth seeing on the big screen.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on August 14, 2020.