WWE "WrestleMania" History: Our Top 3 Must-See Events [VIDEO]

It's hard to believe we're only a few days away from WrestleMania 36 — which will be aired on two nights instead of one. WrestleMania 36 will be a historical pay per view for several reasons. Lack of audience, it's been pre-taped, and it's two nights as opposed to one. Today though, let's look back at three of the best WrestleMania's that WWE has put on. Narrowing down to three wasn't easy, but also watching 35 WrestleMania's wasn't either.

WrestleMania

WrestleMania 1 should honestly be on every "best of" list. This was a big feat for any wrestling company, and it paid off. The matches are solid, the star factor was high, and you know what? It's still a fun pay per view to watch. The main event, with Hulk Hogan and Mr. T against Rowdy Roddy Piper and Paul "Mr. Wonderful" Orndorff. The match was a solid way to end the first WrestleMania, and they could only go up from here.

WrestleMania 14

This was one of the most memorable WrestleMania's of my childhood. Growing up I adored Shawn Michaels, and his match against Stone Cold Steve Austin kept my heart in my throat the whole time. Of course Austin won the WWF Heavyweight Championship that night — breaking my heart. But what broke it even further was Michael's leaving wrestling for a few years after due to a back injury. As someone who has surgery to fix scoliosis though, I completely understand. The entire PPV is great though, and should be watched again.

WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 was honestly too long and did drag in some parts. But the main event — which featured the female superstars for the first time — was an absolute ride and historically significant. Becky Lynch went up against the RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, and the SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. This was one of the most enduring and interesting storylines in recent years, resulting in Lynch taking the win, and thus, both titles.

There are other great WrestleMania's as well, but that list would take forever.

What are your favorite WrestleMania moments? Let us know in the comments below!