Adult Happy Meals Arriving at McDonald's Starting October 3

McDonald's wants to bring back the excitement of opening up a Happy Meal for the first time to adults. That is right, new adult Happy Meal boxes are on the way with a wacky and fun collab that brings together fans who have a passion for art and fashion. McDonald's is teaming up with the one and only Cactus Plant Flea Market for this special limited release. For those unaware, Cactus Plant Flea Market is a fashion label that has its own original streetwear that has its own signature dye treatments, and unique lettering. On top of that, some of their clothing is hand-embroidered or features their own custom mascot known as Cactus Buddy! The creative Cactus Buddy treatment is coming to iconic McDonald's Mascots, with four figurines being available in these adult Happy Meals.

Customers will have more grown-up options for these Happy Meals with a choice of either a Big Mac or 10-pc Chicken McNuggets Meal. Each box will include one of four McDonaldland or Cactus Buddy! figurines that you can only get in these boxes. To make things more interesting, McD's fans who buy a box on the McDonald's App they will automatically be entered for a chance to score exclusive merch for free each week. This includes t-shirts and hoodies, like some of the ones shown above and below, featuring unique designs that you really won't find anywhere else. For those who do not want to try their luck, a full line of Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's limited-edition gear will be available for purchase at cpfmmcdonalds.com.com on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. ET.

We got a special look at the Cactus Buddy x McDonalds box thanks to our friends at Mcdonald's, and wow. These little guys are pretty creepy yet adorable, and it was exciting to just see what was inside. The design of the Happy Meal box is fun and has a nice childish charm with a more artistic feel. As for the clothing, they are comfy, simple, and perfect for fans who love this collaboration. Cactus Buddy has infected the Mcdonald's gang, and it is something I just can not stop looking at and wish more of these figures would be released. All four of the Happy Meal prizes are perfect, and they are worth heading out to your local Mcdonald's between October 3 – October 30 to get your hands on one.