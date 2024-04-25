Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, nasa

Blast Off with LEGO's New NASA Artemis Space Launch System Set

Blast off with LEGO as they debt as they debut some new intergalactic set including the NASA Artemis Space Launch System

Article Summary Explore space with LEGO’s new 3,601-piece NASA Artemis Space Launch System set.

Build a detailed replica of NASA’s powerful SLS rocket and Orion capsule.

Set includes a mobile launch tower and features like retractable umbilicals.

Launching May 18, 2024, for $249.99—preview now on the LEGO Store website.

Get ready to blast off as LEGO is ready to reach outer space with a brand new set based on real-life NASA equipment. Get ready to explore and build the NASA Artemis Space Launch System (SLS), which is a next-generation rocket that was designed to support the Artemis program, This NASA initiative was created to return humans to the Moon and hopefully help pave the way for missions to Mars and even beyond. As NASA's most powerful rocket since the Saturn V, the SLS is built to carry astronauts, large payloads, and cargo into deep space.

Now, Master Builders can build their very own replica with this exquisite 3,601-piece set that comes in at 28" tall. LEGO has captured the cosmic beauty of the Artemis Space Launch System with this set that features a buildable multistage rocket, an Orion capsule as well as a detailed mobile launch tower. Space is just one brick away with this set, which is priced at $249.99 and is set to make its landing on May 18, 2024. Fans can see this set already on the LEGO Store, and be sure to check out their new wave of intergalactic mystery LEGO Minifigures.

Build Your Very Own NASA Artemis Space Launch System

"Embark on a creative project with the premium LEGO® Icons NASA Artemis Space Launch System (10341) model building kit. Enjoy a mindful building experience as you craft this NASA-inspired LEGO interpretation of the Artemis Space Launch System, including a multistage rocket with 2 solid-fuel boosters, an Orion capsule and a detailed mobile launch tower."

"This accurate replica depicts real launch systems and includes retractable launch tower umbilicals, rocket support and crew bridge, detachable solid-fuel boosters and separating rocket stages. The set also includes a model of the Orion module with foldout solar panels, which can be placed inside the rocket or on a separate display stand. A printed plaque adds the finishing touch to this impressive model, perfect for home and office décor. Find space for relaxing activities with the inspiring range of LEGO building sets for adults. The LEGO Builder app features a digital version of the building instructions included with this set."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!