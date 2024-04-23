Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Unveils Exclusive Star Wars 1/6 Chrome Commander Cody

Become one with the Force as Hot Toys is back with even more 1/6 scale Star Wars figures from a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a limited edition Chrome Commander Cody Star Wars 1/6 figure.

2,500 exclusive pieces available at Star Wars: The Power of the Dark Side Exhibition.

Figure includes Phase I and II helmets, jetpack, blasters, and themed base.

Collector's item features authentic details from Revenge of the Sith and Clone Wars.

It is time to turn some clankers into scrap metal as Hot Toys debuts a brand new Hot Toys Exclusive 1/6 scale figure. Hot Toys is kicking off its new Star Wars: The Power of the Dark Side Exhibition, which begins this weekend right in Hong Kong, Japan. The event will surely be strong with the Force and they are even making some limited edition releases for the one. One of which is the return of Clone Commander Cody who is getting a new Chrome Version figure. Limited to only 2,500 pieces, Star Wars fans will get to daily the infamous Commander Cody with both Revenge of the Sith and Clone Wars designs. Both Phase I and Phase II helmets will be featured along with a variety of swappable hands, a jetpack, two blasters, and a themed display base. Star Wars Clone Trooper collectors will surely not want to miss out on this limited edition release that will be offered in select markets. Fans can expect limited release through Sideshow Collectibles during the Star Wars Exhibition. For the Republic!

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Commander Cody (Chrome Version)

Clone Commander Cody was a loyal clone trooper serving the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars. Cody was often under the command of General Obi-Wan Kenobi, leading Ghost Squadron, and served with him and Anakin Skywalker at Geonosis, Christophsis and during a nearly disastrous campaign on Cato Neimoidia.

"To commemorate the Hot Toys "Star Wars: The Power of the Dark Side" Exhibition begins this weekend in Hong Kong, and the kick-off of Hot Toys worldwide Star Wars events, we are pleased to introduce a new special displayable variant of the 1/6th scale Commander Cody™ collectible figure in silver chrome color as Hot Toys exclusive release with limited quantity of 2,500 only available in select markets. This collectible figure features meticulously crafted Commander Cody's armor and helmet, beautifully applied silver chrome deco, an interchangeable phase 2 helmet, a fabric bodysuit, a jetpack, two styles of blasters, and a figure base!"

