Star Wars: The Mandalorian Judge Lands at Hasbro with New TVC Figure

Become one with the Force as Hasbro is back from a galaxy far, far away with even more Vintage Collection Star Wars figures

Article Summary Hasbro releases The Vintage Collection Mandalorian Judge figure from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3.

The new figure features unique armor colors, a fabric cloak, plus a jetpack and blaster accessories.

Available exclusively through Fan Channels at $16.99, with pre-orders starting April 23rd.

Set to hit the shelves in Summer 2024, this addition celebrates Star Wars' rich legacy.

Mandalore has been reclaimed, it is time to build up a new army of Mandalorians, the galaxy's deadliest warriors. Coming to life from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3, a new The Vintage Collection figure is on the way. The Mandalorian Judge has arrived, they are the judge that watches over the Mandalorian training. More specifically, Star Wars fans can see the judge watching the match between Paz Vizsla's son and the new foundling Grogu. Hasbro has faithfully brought this Mandalorian to life right off the screen, featuring a nice set of mismatched colored armor with a fabric cloak. A new Star Wars card back will be featured for this release and the Judge will come with a jetpack and blaster. It is finally nice to see a Mandalorian that does not have blue armor and more of the characters seen in the guild coming to life. The Vintage Collection Mandalorian Judge will be a Fan Channel exclusive release and will be priced at $16.99. Pre-orders will arrive today (4/23) on Hasbro Pulse and other Fan Channel sites with a Summer 2024 release.

Fan Channel Star Wars Mandalorian Judge Arrives from Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MANDALORIAN JUDGE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2024). The judge presides over a Mandalorian training match between the foundling Grogu and Paz Vizsla's son, Ragnar. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MANDALORIAN JUDGE figure (VC #321) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including blaster and removable jetpack, so he's always ready for galactic action. Available for pre-order 4/23 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, BigBadToyStore and other fan channel retailers."

