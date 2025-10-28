Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, the goonies

Adventure Awaits as The Goonies Are Coming to LEGO with New Set

One Eye Willy’s treasure awaits as LEGO has crafted up a truly remarkable Ideas with as The Goonies are together once again

LEGO has unveiled a new set based on the 1985 cult classic film The Goonies. The set is a 2,912-piece diorama that features the infamous pirate ship Inferno, along with a brick-built version of key scenes from the movie. Discover One-Eyed Willy's treasure room, the Fratellis' hideout, and even try your luck with the Bone Organ scene, with this impressive set. The LEGO Ideas The Goonies set will take up some serious space as it comes in at 14" tall and 24.5" long, when fully built. A total of 12 minifigures are also included with Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, Sloth, Mama, Jake & Francis Fratelli, along with Stef, Brand, and Andy!

The entire aging is included here as they have one of the best adventures of their life, and don't forget about One-Eyed Willy. The Goonies is the definition of 80s pop culture, so it is pretty amazing to see this set come to life and faithfully capture their film in the best way LEGO knows how. The Inferno is expected to set sail on November 4, 2025, for $329, and master builders can check out the full Inferno set on the LEGO Store right now. Goonies Never Say Die!

LEGO Ideas The Goonies

"Hey, you guys!" Relive The Goonies movie adventure with this collectible LEGO® Ideas set for adults (21363). This diorama model features brick-built vignettes of iconic scenes from the 1980s cult classic movie, from the Fratellis' hideaway and caves to Willy's treasure room. Turn the model around to view a detailed recreation of the exterior of the Inferno pirate ship ruins."

"The set includes 12 LEGO minifigures of key characters from the movie and the interiors are packed with authentic details. Send a minifigure through the secret fireplace entrance to the caves. Activate the boulder-dropping trap. Use the Copper Bones Skeleton Key to release the trapdoor. Push the keys on the skeleton organ to break the floor and access the slide to the octopus (from a deleted scene). Send Sloth sliding down the mast on the Inferno deck. Set contains 2,912 pieces."

