Hasbro Gets Funky with New Furby Release with Furby Vibes

A new Furby has arrived from Hasbro as things are about to get funky fresh with their new Vibes line, that are coming soon

Article Summary Hasbro announces the launch of FURBY Vibes, an exciting new evolution of the classic Furby toy arriving in summer 2026.

FURBY Vibes features interactive glasses, letting kids choose from Star Diva, Chill Spa, and Punk Rocker modes.

Each vibe mode unlocks unique music, games, and phrases, bringing fresh personality and fun to the Furby lineup.

Colorful bendable hair, fashion accessories, and a Furbish dictionary add to the creative play experience.

The iconic FURBY franchise, first taking the world by storm in the late 1990s, re-emerged a few years ago and is still going strong. Hasbro continues to delight a new generation with a growing family of Furbies that keeps their iconic essence alive with updated toy technology and cultural fun. Hasbro is continuing to expand its Furby Family with a brand-new addition set to release in the Summer of 2026. Say hello to FURBY Vibes, which adds a fucky fresh take to the iconic colorful critter and will allow kids to "choose the vibe" of their new friend through interactive glasses that can unlock three unique modes with music and games.

Fans will be able to pop on the star-shaped glasses for Star Diva Mode, which features the Freeze Dance game. Slip into Zen Time with Chill Spa mode, which focuses on soothing sounds, while fans can rock out in Punk Rocker mode, which captures sassy phrases, and a new Punk Band game. As expected, Hasbro has given this Furby Vibes release a colorful look with bendable hair to style, as well as a Furbish dictionary to better understand its signature language. Hasbro's new FURBY Vibes is set to hit retailers on July 15, 2026, for $44.99.

Things Get FURB-ulous with Hasbro's Furby Vibe

It's time to get totally FURB-ulous with FURBY Vibes! You choose the vibe with interactive glasses that unlock 3 unique modes with music and games. For a sweet vibe, put on the star-shaped glasses to activate Star Diva mode with the Freeze Dance game. Get into Zen Time with the cucumber glasses in Chill Spa mode with soothing sounds. Punk Rocker mode brings bold energy with the dark glasses that activate the Punk Band game and sassy phrases."

"FURBY Vibes also has a super long and bendable hair tuft to style with fashion accessories including 3 hair clips and a comb. Since this FURBY toy can only speak the unique Furby language called Furbish, they come with instructions including a Furbish dictionary. FURBY Vibes will be available at most major retailers starting July 15, 2026."

