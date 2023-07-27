Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts New Collectible Droid Line with Star Wars: Droidables

Some of your favorite droids from around the galaxy are all together with Hasbro as they debut a brand new collectible Star Wars line

Collectors have been overwhelmed lately with all of the reveals that arrive from San Diego Comic Con 2023. Hasbro had quite a few impressive releases with Transformers, Marvel, G.I. Joe, and Star Wars. Plenty of collectibles were revealed for all ages, including this brand new kid-friendly line with Star Wars: Droidables. Star Wars: Droidables are new 4" portable best friends that feature some of the iconic droids from around the galaxy. This first set of droids consists of R2-D2 from the prequels, original and sequel trilogies, BB-8 from the sequel trilogy, and Chopper from Star Wars: Rebels and the upcoming Ahsoka series. Featuring a bobblehead style, these little sidekicks will have 20+ lights and sounds and react to their movement. Interactive Star Wars collectibles are always a treat, and Star Wars: Droidables will be fun for everyone to collect. Hasbro has each droid priced at $19.99; they are set for a Summer 2023 release, and while pre-orders are not live yet, fans can check out HasbroPulse.com for all new Star Wars releases.

Iconic Star Wars Droids Arrive with Hasbro's Droidables

"STAR WARS DROIDABLES BB-8, Chopper, and R2-D2 – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Summer 2023). Meet the STAR WARS DROIDABLES BB-8, Chopper, and R2-D2, your expressive, de-stressive sidekick! This 4-inch portable pal is packed with 20+ lights and sound effects inspired by each droid from the Star Wars galaxy. Rock his head forward, backward, side to side, and even in a circular motion to discover more than 20 different reactions – happy, sad, excited, and maybe even some hidden surprises."

"These interactive droid figures includes batteries, so kids can start rocking their heads and unlocking their sound effects right away. Collect all the characters in the Droidables line, including BB-8, R2-D2, and Chopper! (Additional products, each sold separately. Subject to availability)."

