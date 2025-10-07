Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, conan the barbarian

Boss Fight Studio Debuts New Conan the Barbarian Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Boss Fight Studio debuts their newest 1/12 scale action figure collection with Conan the Barbarian Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Boss Fight Studio is entering the Hyborian Age with a new set of Epic H.A.C.K.S. 1/12 scale figures. Conan the Barbarian first appeared in the pulp magazine Weird Tales back in December 1932 and was created by writer Robert E. Howard. His first story was "The Phoenix on the Sword," which introduced Conan to readers as the fierce and eventual king of Aquilonia. His story takes place in the mythical Hyborian Age, a time between the fall of Atlantis and recorded history. Conan is a rugged, battle-hardened barbarian who clashes with magic, devious armies, mythical beasts, warlords, and saves the princess along the way.

Boss Fight Studios is now adding more adventure to Conan with their new Reaver of the Black Coast, which will be released alongside Bêlit: Queen of the Black Coast. Conan will come with a nice selection of swappable parts with removable armor, a secondary face plate, and a helmet. As for weapons, he will come with an axe, a zweihander, and a sword with a sheath. The fight for the Hyborian Age never ends, and pre-orders for this new Epic H.A.C.K.S. 1/12 scale figure are already live for $64.99. Pre-orders can already be found on Boss Fight Studios' online shop with a Q3 2026 release date.

Conan the Barbarian: Reaver of the Black Coast – Epic H.A.C.K.S.

"Conan's name echoes from the foggy crags of his native Cimmeria over the distant curves of the Earth. While his physical strength and quick reflexes make him a formidable warrior, his wisdom and cunning rival even his most sophisticated foes. Conan's escape from the law in Argos and his consequent leap aboard a departing galley, an act driven by desperation and the will to survive."

"This 1:12th depiction is designed to showcase Conan's escape from the court of Argos through his time as a reaver aboard The Tigress and ultimately the death of his beloved Bêlit. Includes: 2 portraits, helmeted hair, hair, scale mail, double sided axe, zweihander, arming sword, sword sheath, studded shield, lion crested bracers, bronze bracers, fur lined armored belt, 3 sets of hands."

