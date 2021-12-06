Alligator Loki Gets His Time to Shine with New Iron Studios Statue

Loki introduced us to the Multiverse with some new and interesting variants of our favorite God of Mischief. We got to see a Classic, Boastful, and Kid variant but the one that really stole the show was the mysterious Alligator Loki. This mystical Marvel character depicts the God of Mischief as an alligator wearing his iconic crown. Iron Studios has added some depth to this statue as well with a Mjolnir and Throg captured into the base of the statue in the roots. These were also seen in Loki, so it is a nice little tribute to see sculpted into this unique and awesome Marvel statue.

The amount of detail is incredible on this statue and the added Easter eggs are a nice touch that Marvel fans can appreciate. I do know that Alligator Loki is getting some love this time, but I would love to see Classic, Boastful, President, and Kid variants get their time to show as well. Loki was a phenomenal show and it really pushed the MCU into a new and different era with the Multiverse expanding like never before. Whether you're looking for a new addition to your Loki collector or just love Alligator Loki, then this is the statue for you. The Art Scale 1/10 MCU statue is priced at $89.99, he is set to arrive between October – December 2022, and pre-orders can be found located right here.

Alligator Loki – Loki – Art Scale 1/10 – License: Loki – Scale: 1/10

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 3.9 in (H) x 5.9 in (W) x 4.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.6 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022