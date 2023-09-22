Posted in: Collectibles, Good Smile Company | Tagged: darkstalkers, good smile company

Darkstalkers Morrigan and Lilith Join Good Smile's Pop Up Parade

Your Darkstalkers collection is about to set some devilish yet stunning new additions with Good Smile Company’s newest release

Good Smile Company is back with some brand new additions to their Pop Up Parade statue series. The world of Darkstalkers, the popular Capcom fighting game, is coming to life with not one but two new seductive statues. The succubus Morrigan Aensland and her "sister" Lilith are back and ready to add some lust to any fan's Darkstalkers collection. Morrigan is one of the game's main characters, while Lilith is created from a fragment of Morrigan who ends up gaining her own consciousness. Both characters are packed with color, impressive sculpts and still keep their unique personalities and supernatural features intact. Both Darkstalkers statues are set for a Q3 2024 release and they are priced at $31.99 each, with pre-orders already live for Morrigan here and Lilith here.

Darkstalkers – Pop Up Parade Morrigan

"Beautiful, right? POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the "Darkstalkers" series of fighting games comes a POP UP PARADE figure of the mighty succubus Morrigan, the next head of nobility of the Makai realm."

Darkstalkers – Pop Up Parade Lilith

"Cute, right? POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the "Darkstalkers" series of fighting games comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Lilith, the soul born from the succubus Morrigan's magic."

