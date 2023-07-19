Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, return of the jedi, star wars

Hasbro Debuts Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jabba the Hutt Set

Hasbro has unveiled a new The Vintage Collection set is on the way as Star Wars collectors return to Tatooine once again

Hasbro has announced the return of their Jabba the Hutt Palace play set as the exclusive hits HasbroPulse.com once again. This massive set comes from The Mandalorian Season 2 finale as Boba Fett takes up the mantle to rule Tatooine. However, this is perfect for recreating the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Jabba's Palace scenes. Well, Hasbro is here to help that as they have announced Jabba the Hutt is coming to The Vintage Collection with a new deluxe set. Jabba will be accompanied by the Smelter Droid 8D8 and Salacious B. Crumb, who will come in their own cardiac packaging. Enhance your Throne Room with an assortment of display pieces with pillows, space hooka, cups, and more. The Jabba the Hutt Vintage Collection set is priced at $89.99, is set for a Fall 2024 release, and will be a Hasbro Pulse exclusive found here.

Jabba the Hutt is Back with New Star War Vintage Collection Set

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JABBA THE HUTT SET – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $89.99/Available: Fall 2024). Jabba the Hutt was one of the galaxy's most powerful gangsters, with far-reaching influence in both politics and the criminal underworld. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JABBA THE HUTT SET inspired by STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI."

"This Jabba the Hutt throne room set features 3.5-inch scale Jabba the Hutt, Salacious B. Crumb and smelter droid 8D8 figures. Each figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Pose out Jabba and his minions with the included armrest, soft goods pillows, and rugs and the set's aquarium, pipe, and food and drink accessories. Fans and collectors can add this dais to their Boba Fett Throne Room playset or begin building out their own scene from the Star Wars galaxy. Includes 3 figures, dais, and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories."

Available for pre-order 7/19 at 10am ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse.

