Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, transformers

Bow Before LEGO's New Transformers BrickHeadz Megatron Set

Get ready to clear off some shelves as LEGO is back with some brand new construction set including new Transformers BrickHeadz

Article Summary LEGO expands its Transformers BrickHeadz lineup with a new Megatron set featuring the Decepticons’ iconic leader.

The 224-piece Transformers BrickHeadz Megatron set includes two builds: robot mode and his powerful tank form.

Megatron joins LEGO Transformers BrickHeadz Optimus Prime and Bumblebee for a growing collectible display lineup.

LEGO Transformers BrickHeadz Megatron launches June 1, 2026, with a $24.99 price for fans ages 10 and up.

Bow before the leader of the Decepticons, because LEGO is expanding its Transformers lineup with a brand-new BrickHeadz release featuring the mighty Megatron. The ruthless rival of Optimus Prime is finally getting the brick-built spotlight, and this upcoming set delivers twice the robotic chaos in one collectible package. Coming in at 224 pieces, the new LEGO Transformers BrickHeadz set features Megatron in two of his most iconic forms.

Fans will get a stylized robot version complete with his signature arm cannon, alongside his powerful converted tank mode. Both builds embrace the fun oversized LEGO BrickHeadz design while still capturing the unmistakable look and attitude of the legendary Decepticon leader. Megatron now joins rival Autobots members Bumblebee and Optimus Prime in the growing LEGO BrickHeadz Transformers lineup. Collectors can officially add the LEGO Transformers Megatron BrickHeadz set to their collection beginning June 1, 2026, for $24.99.

LEGO BrickHeadz – Transformers Megatron Robot & Vehicle

"Thrill Transformers fans with the LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Transformers Megatron Robot & Vehicle (40924) building set for kids ages 10 and up. Boys and girls immerse themselves in the action as they assemble Megatron in his 2 different forms. They can build him as a robot figure and as a vehicle figure, both of which include decorated eyes and Decepticon logos. The set makes a great gift for boys, girls and Transformers fans, and the figures become cool decor once complete. Set contains 224 pieces."

MEGATRON TRANSFORMER TOYS – Maximize creativity with the LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Transformers Megatron Robot & Vehicle (40924) toy building set for boys and girls ages 10 and up

VILLAIN FIGURES – Build Megatron in his robot form and in his vehicle form and discover the authentic details, including eye decorations and Decepticon logos

HOME DECOR – These Transformers figures make a great addition to a memorabilia collection and can be displayed by fans anywhere

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