The Lizard Arrives with Exclusive Deluxe Spider-Man Marvel Legends

At long last, the long-awaited deluxe Lizard figure is on the way from Hasbro as they finally debut a new Spider-Man exclusive figure

Article Summary The Lizard returns as a deluxe Hasbro Spider-Man Marvel Legends exclusive with updated comic-accurate design

Figure includes two new head sculpts, one inspired by Todd McFarlane's iconic Spider-Man artwork

Features premium articulation, poseable segmented tail, and additional accessories for collectors

Amazon exclusive release priced at $39.99, set for Spring 2026—perfect for Marvel and Spider-Man fans

The Lizard is one of Spider-Man's earliest and most tragic foes, who first appeared in Marvel Comics with The Amazing Spider-Man #6. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Dr. Curt Connors was a brilliant biologist and war veteran who lost his right arm in combat. For years, he sought to restore his missing limbs using reptilian DNA, and he would find a cure, but it mutated him into the Lizard. This powerful and cold-blooded creature is driven by primal instincts, but there is still a man underneath that monster. Over the decades, the Lizard has repeatedly returned, sometimes as a villain and sometimes as a hero; now, he is back with the long-awaited Marvel Legends release.

In 2018, Hasbro debuted its Lizard Build-A-Figure, which was set to receive a reissue a few years ago, but it never materialized. That is all changing as the Lizard is back and ready to take a bite out of your Marvel Legends collection with an updated release. This deluxe figure will feature a more Marvel Comics-accurate deco, with two new head sculpts, including one inspired by the art of Todd McFarlane. Spider-Man collectors will be able to find this new Lizard figure exclusively at Amazon for $39.99, with a Spring 2026 release date.

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Lizard (Amazon Exclusive)

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Lizard figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. Marvel's Lizard action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 2 accessories: alternate head and segmented tail with 3 articulation points."

COMICS-INSPIRED MARVEL'S LIZARD ACTION FIGURE: Collectible Marvel's Lizard figure is inspired by his monstrous appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display premium figures with comics-inspired design and deco in their collection

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends set comes with 2 accessories, including alternate head and segmented tail with 3 articulation points

