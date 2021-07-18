Assassin's Creed Vahalla Eivor Comes To Good Smile Company

Assassin's Creed continues to release as we dive into different roles of the assassin one the years. The newest depiction was with Assassin's Creed: Valhalla showing us Eivor from the Viking Age. Good Smile Company is adding this new assassin to fans' collections with a new Nendoroid figure. Evior is ready for action with two face plates showing him with standard and combat-ready expressions. For accessories, this assassin will come with his iconic axes, shield, and the Hidden Blade. The Nendoroid is faithfully recreated with his head tattoo, in-game outfit, and even his companion, Synin, is included.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is a nice new addition to the legacy of the Creed, and this will be a fun figure for fans. From his outfit faithfully recreated to a nice set of equitable parts, Evior is ready for your shelf. I wonder if we will see the girl version of this Viking lord later on as I believe she is the actual character that should be made. Only time will tell what they will do next, but I would love to display her and him next to each other to show off the legend behind the character. The Eivor Nendoroid is priced at $54.99 and set to release in March 2022. Pre-orders are live here and will stay open until August 25, 2021, so get yours while you still can.

"Become a Legendary Viking Raider. From the latest entry in the popular stealth action game series "Assassin's Creed® Valhalla" comes a Nendoroid of Eivor! The fine details of Eivor's head tattoo and his weapons have been faithfully captured in Nendoroid form. Optional parts include Eivor's axes, shield and the Hidden Blade, allowing you to recreate stealth poses and action scenes alike! Eivor's companion Sýnin is included in the set as well so you can enjoy displaying them together!"