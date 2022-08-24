Avatar: The Way of Water Figures Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

After over a decade, we are finally getting a sequel to the blockbuster hit film Avatar. This franchise was built from the ground up by James Cameron later this year; we will finally get to see these characters return with Avatar: The Way of Water. This film was revolutionary at the time, giving viewers Real 3D in movie theaters, which turned into its own phenomenon. One thing that really did not come from the Avatar series was collectibles. This film has been in the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time for way over a decade, and it is surprising that we have yet to see some truly incredible statues, figures, and other collectibles for the film. However, it looks like all that is about to change as a lot of companies are starting to dive into the mystical world of Pandora. One of those companies is McFarlane Toys, as they have revealed one of the first action figures they will be releasing with Jake Sully in his Na'vi form. Only one simple teaser image was released, which toy collectors can view below.

"An incredible first look at our upcoming Jake Sully Avatar action figure for World Photography Day for Avatar: The Way of Water"

We kind of already knew McFarlane Toys was going to be dishing out Avatar collectibles as they teased Mountain Banshee figures at SDCC. McFarlane has been taking on a lot of licenses lately, and they have been pretty successful with Princess Bride, DC Multiverse, My Hero Academia, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and even The Witcher. It is unclear if we will be getting collectibles from the first Avatar film or just The Way of Water figure, but it will be exciting to see what comes next. In the meantime, fans can find all things McFarlane Toys right here, and Avatar: The Way of Water is hitting theaters on December 16, 2022.