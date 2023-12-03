Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, thor

Thor Brings Thunder to Iron Studios with New Marvel Comics Statue

Iron Studio is back with a new assortment of new statues from around the multiverse including the arrival of Marvel Comics God of Thunder

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals new Thor (Thunderstrike) statue, showcasing Eric Masterson.

The 17.2\" tall collectible offers masked and unmasked Eric Masterson heads.

Statue captures key Marvel moments, from Thor's alliance to Loki's deceit.

Set for Q3 2024 release, the Thunderstrike statue is priced at $249.99.

An electrifying spectacle has stuck at Iron Studios as they proudly unveil their newest Marvel Comics statue. Behold the mighty Eric Masterson, who takes up the hammer as Thor with this new dynamic 1/10 Art Scale. This God of Thunder is ready to put the hammer down with this gorgeous, electrifying 17.2" tall statue. With the power of Mjolnir, Eric Masterson is prepared for his time as the God of Thunder, and Iron Studios captures every detail of Thunderstrike. Marvel Comics fans will be able to display Thro with two different head sculpts head, a masked and unmasked portrait. He is depicted lunging in the air as this god is ready to show he means business and with tons of dynamic detail. Thor brings the thunder in Q3 2024 with a $249.99 and pre-orders for Thunderstrike are already live on Iron Studios.

Thor (Thunderstrike) Deluxe Marvel Comics Statue

"Working as an architect in New York, Eric Masterson became friend with the construction worker Sigurd Jarlson, the secret identity of Thor. After an accident in which he was injured by a falling girder, Eric was taken to the hospital by Sigurd, that revealed himself as the God of Thunder to Eric, strengthening their friendship even further. After many adventures together, Eric is fatally wounded, but before, he lifted the Mjölnir, proving himself worthy."

"Odin then merged them both, keeping their separate personalities intact. They would both exchange bodies using the Mjölnir, just like Thor had made years before with Donald Blake. After Loki killed Susan Austin, a close friend to Eric, Thor was furious and supposedly killed Loki during a fight. Since he broke Odin's sacred law, Thor was exiled from Earth and Eric Masterson gained the power of the God of Thunder to carry on his role as Thor. Eric continued as Earth's defender after receiving the Mjölnir."

"Masterson then joined the Avengers in Thor's place and revealed his double identity to Captain America. He helped the Avengers in battles such as the Kree/Shi'ar war and the Infinity Gauntlet crisis in The Infinity Gauntlet. After Loki reappeared, Eric managed to find Thor and rescued him from exile. Proving to be a hero by his own merits, Odin rewarded him with the enchanted mace Thunderstike. Adopting Thunderstike as his pseudonym Eric continued to serve as a hero on Earth."

