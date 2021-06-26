Threezero Unveils Fallout T-60 Camouflage Power Armor Figure

Fallout fans can rejoice as threezero has finally revealed a new Power Armor figure is on the way. Unlike some of the past Power Armor releases, this is not just an armor set but an entire figure standing 14.5" tall. The figure is highly detailed with 35 points of articulation and will feature Wanderer, metal chassis, and a full set of T-60 armor. Wanderers will not be able to protect themselves from the chaos of the Wasteland in style with this brand new camouflage design. Two heads are included with an LED Power Armor head and an unmasked male head allowing fans can showcase the Wanderer suiting up for action on his next mission.

The T-60 Power Armor figure will also allow other threezero armor pieces from past and future sets to be attached to it, allowing for customization with your Power Armor, just like in the game. Fans will want to stock up on their Caps so they can get their hands on this bad boy as it is priced at a mighty $429. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here, be sure to not sleep on this T-60 Power Armor as it will be a hot item for Fallout fans. Be sure to check out some of the other Armor sets also available from threezero to build up your safehouse and armory.

"threezero's next Fallout Power Armor is coming! The Fallout – 1/6 T‐60 Camouflage Power Armor will be available for pre-order at https://www.threezerohk.com, on 25th June 2021, 9:00 am HKT (previous day, 8:00 pm EST)! Fallout – 1/6 T‐60 Camouflage Power Armor is a fully-articulated collectible figure, its pieces are completely interchangeable with all previous threezero 1/6 Fallout figures. Pre-order price: 429 USD / 2,740 RMB / 3,330 HKD / 46,985 JPY. ©2021 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company."

Features:

1/6 scale figure stands 14.5" (36.8 cm) tall

Fully-articulated, with over 35 points of articulation, including fingers

Incredible paint application and weathering effects

Special Camouflage color scheme and logo decal

Armor pieces are completely interchangeable with all previous and future threezero 1/6 Fallout figures

Detailed endoskeleton underneath the exterior armor pieces

Helmet features a light-up LED function *

Exchangeable male head

* Requires AG1 x3 Button Cell Batteries (not included)

FALLOUT, BETHESDA and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.