Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Returns to Gotham City with New McFarlane Troika Figure

A Crisis on Infinite Earths is upon the DC Multiverse, but McFarlane Toys is still summoning new heroes to your collection

Article Summary Batman returns in the McFarlane Troika figure, honoring his comeback after Knightfall in DC Comics.

Collectible 7" action figure features detailed sculpt, fabric cape, swappable hands, and a batarang.

Includes a collectible art card, display base, and ultra articulation with 22 moving parts for posing.

Available for pre-order now at $27.99, the Troika Batman releases in August 2025 for DC fans and collectors.

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon us as the infamous DC Multiverse is ending as we know it. However, that is not stopping McFarlane Toys as they continue to bring new DC Comics figures into the fray before they lose their contract. This includes the arrival of yet another Batman, but this one is from DC Comics, which showed the return of Bruce Wayne after the events of Knightfall. Batman is back to wearing the cape and cowl after recovering from his injuries and is ready to reclaim the mantle from Jean-Paul Valley, aka Azrael.

Collectors can now return to the hit 90s story with McFarlane Toys as they bring the Troika Dark Knight to life in great detail, featuring an all black suited Batman with longer cowl ears. This version of the Caped Crusader will have a nice sculpt, fabric cape, swappable hands, and a batarang. McFarlane Toys has also included a collectible card and display base with this release as well. Pre-orders for the Troika Batman are already live online for $27.99 with an expected August 2025 release date.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Batman (Troika)

"Bruce Wayne returns to his role as Gotham City's protector, Batman! The Knightfall Saga reaches its conclusion as Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham City! A new era begins, as Batman reinvents himself to take on a new breed of foe. When the Bat-Family declares war against former KGB operatives with plans to take control of Gotham City's underworld, who will come out the victor? In the midst of all of this, Bruce Wayne must also cope with his decision to pass on the mantle of Batman to Jean-Paul Valley."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes figure batarang, 2 extra hands and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!