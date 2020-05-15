Batman Takes on the Night with New Bust from Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles has finally unveiled the final member of the DC Comics Trinity, Batman. This new bust will measure 14.5 inches tall and will showcase the caped crusader with a bad orang in hand. The bus will be a bat cave themed base with elements of rock and bats coming from it. This statue Highly detailed from the flowing cape to the angry emotion shown on the bat. The craftsmanship on this piece is quite spectacular as it shows off the physique of Batman quite well. This will be one bust there any Batman fan will not want to miss out on and be sure to add it to their own Batcave.

Bust statues have always been an interesting concept to me. I've always really preferred to see the full body rather than portions of it but this statue is changing my mind. Being a fan of Batman this bust brings all the right elements in one elegant piece and will look nice on any shelf. This would be a great companion piece for any rare Batman comic as it would just make the whole display pop with some Dark Knight justice. The Batman Bust from Sideshow Collectibles will be priced at $250. The bus is expected to ship between November 2020 and January 2021 and pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. This is the final bust of the Trinity so don't forget to check out the Wonder Woman and Superman companion piece busts.

"Fear is the only language some people understand." "Sideshow presents the Batman Bust, delivering justice to your league of DC Comics collectibles. The polyresin Batman Bust measures 14.5" tall as the Dark Knight aims a batarang down at the criminal lowlifes of Gotham City while sitting atop a Batcave-themed base. Batman's cape wraps dramatically around his shoulders, sculpted with dynamic movement as bats take wing in the night beneath the Caped Crusader."

"The Batman Bust captures this iconic vigilante hero from the waist up, depicting dynamic energy from his raised arm to his grimacing cowled portrait. His Batsuit is complete with complex textures and a muscular physique, bringing Batman out of the shadows and onto your shelf with exceptional detail. Bring home another piece of evidence for your Batcave and add the Batman Bust to your DC Comics collection today!"