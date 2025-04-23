Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman: The Animated Series H.A.R.D.A.C. Coming Soon from McFarlane

The DC Universe is getting animated once again as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of Batman: The Animated Series figures

H.A.R.D.A.C. (Holographic Analytical Reciprocating Digital Computer) was introduced in Batman: The Animated Series as a rogue AI created by Karl Rossum. Designed to build robotic replicants, H.A.R.D.A.C. begins replacing key Gotham citizens with robotic doppelgängers. This all takes place in the episodes "Heart of Steel" Parts I & II, and H.A.R.D.A.C. even builds a robotic Bruce Wayne clone. This leads to a new version of the Dark Knight rising in Gotham, making our Caped Crusader question his mission and actions. McFarlane Toys keeps Batman: The Animated Series alive with a new set of figures inspired by this beloved show.

H.A.R.D.A.C. will be part of Target's new and exclusive Build-A-Bruce wave, with this robot coming with two swappable heads, a fabric cape, a demised cape, and a variety of swappable hands. As for the Build-A-Figure, Bruce Wayne from Batman: TAS is coming to life and can only be built when all four figures are reunited. H.A.R.D.A.C. is starting to arrive in Target Stores right now for $30, along with Poison Ivy, Bane, and Phantasm. Be sure to gather up all of your DC Comics figures from McFarlane Toys while you can, as the Crisis of the DC Multiverse arrives in mid-2026.

Batman: The Animated Series Build-A Bruce – H.A.R.D.A.C

"Join the world of BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ and add the enigmatic H.A.R.D.A.C. to your lineup. Unravel the mysteries of Gotham alongside the Caped Crusader and embrace the thrill of adventure like never before!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure

Designed with articulation for posing and play

H.A.R.D.A.C.™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Accessories include 4 extra hands, sword, 2 heads, 2 capes and BRUCE WAYNE™ build-a piece

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

