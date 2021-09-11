Batman Takes On Azrael In New McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 2-Pack

McFarlane Toys explores the DC Comics story of Batman: The Curse of the White Knight once again with a brand new 2-pack. The battle for Gotham rages on as a special Batman vs. Azrael Armored figure set is heading our way with 2 figures, added accessories, and a fire base. Azrael looks like a simple repacked figure as he wears his new batsuit from the Curse of the White Knight story. On the other hand, the Dark Knight will feature a new outfit as he is loaded out for war with 2 Rapiers, a sheath attachment, and a batarang and rope. Both figures will come together to duke it out on a nicely sculpted firebase that will work with other DC Multiverse figures from McFarlane Toys. The Curse of the White Knight DC Multiverse Batman vs. Azrael Two-Pack is priced at $41.99. Collectors will be able to acquire this bad boy in November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"As Batman, Bruce Wayne has long been Gotham City's protector, utilizing high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice! But when The Joker recruits Azrael to help expose a shocking secret from the Wayne family's legacy, it's up to Batman to stop the Super-Villains and save the day before the secret is revealed—one that could shake the city to its core."

"War veteran, knight of the Order of St. Dumas, and now The Joker's key recruit in the crusade against Batman–Azrael is the Dark Knight's most powerful new threat, and the one living link to a devastating secret about the Wayne family's legacy in Gotham City. In an effort to overthrow Batman, Azrael dons an armored Bat suit of his own and threatens to take control of the city. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play."