Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Page Punchers Revealed by McFarlane McFarlane Toys is back and continuing the world of DC Comics and toys with some brand new 3” Page Punchers 2-Pack sets

One of the greatest Batman comics is back as McFarlane Toys debuts their latest DC Direct Page Punchers set. This special set will include a copy of DC Comics popular Batman: The Dark Knight Returns comic. Fans will also be getting two new 3" mini figures with Batman and the deadly Mutant Leader. Both figures will have 5 points of articulation and will be sealed up with the comic in a lovely clamshell. It does look like McFarlane Toys has now included a display base with these Page Puncher sets. This will also allow for even more display options them before, making it a nice collectible for any Batman fan. Collectors will be able to bring home this Batman: The Dark Knight Returns 2-Pack Page Punchers set in June 2023 for $16.99. Pre-orders are live here, and be sure to check out the Dark Nights Metal Page Punchers 2-Pack as well.

Batman and the Mutant Leader Arrive at McFarlane Toys

"Batman: As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the Batman! He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice! Now, after 10 years in retirement, Batman returns!"

"Mutant Leader: Ten years after Batman's retirement, a gang of violent mutants stakes a claim on the streets of Gotham City. Unfortunately for them, the Dark Knight is about to prove that these streets are under his protection!"

Packed with two pocket sized hero or villain at a 3" scale based on the DC Multiverse.

5 points of articulation to Punch and Kick.

Batman and Mutant Leader are based on their iconic comic book look.

Comes packaged in an a blister pack with an English only reprint of your favorite comics that the figures are based on.

