Beast Kingdom Hits the Court With Space Jam: A New Legacy Statues

Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally in theaters and on HBO Max, giving adults and kids the long awaited Lebron James starring film. The added "Warnerverse" to the film seemed to be a little too much, but the Looney Turns still had their time to shine. Beast Kingdom is capturing the Tunes on the court with their newest set of Diorama Stage statues from Space Jam: A New Legacy. Four statues are coming featuring Bugs Bunny with LeBron James, Marvin the Martian with Taz, Daffy Duck and Sylvester with Tweety, and finally, Lola Bunny with Bugs Bunny.

Each of these Space Jam statues is loaded with animated detail as each one shows off some basketball action. Featuring their new Toon Squad uniforms, some of your favorite Looney Tunes are ready for your cartoon collection. The Space Jam: A New Legacy Diorama Stage Statues from Beast Kingdom is priced at $35.99. Each statue is set to release in July 2022, and pre-orders for all four are already live and located here.

The 'Entertainment Experience Brand' by Beast Kingdom proudly flies into the world of basketball and animated heroes with the launch of the new Space Jam: A New Legacy series of 360-degree 'Staging Your Dreams' dioramas. What better way to celebrate Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird and more in their latest Tune Squad adventure. Take home a series of 'Slam-Dunking' snapshots from the movie and relive your latest journey with the Looney Tunes team today!

"Diorama Stage Space Jam: A New Legacy Series" will be available in two packaging versions to provide fans with more options for collections. Standard version (Transparent color box): A one-piece molded product, packed into a transparent color box. The product itself cannot be disassemble. New version (Close color box): The items are separated into various smaller part and packed in a color paper box with heat-sealed bags. Collector need to assemble the product by yourselves. A simple assembling manual is included.

Diorama Stage-069-Space Jam: A New Legacy-Bugs Bunny & Lebron James – Taking over the legendary Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny is now ready to jam it up with this decades biggest NBA star, Lebron James!

Diorama Stage-070-Space Jam: A New Legacy-Tasmanian Devil & Marvin The Martian – Watch out, don't ruin the crisp court! The super-speedy Tasmanian Devil is stirring up his very own mini tornado! How will The Martian defend his turf?

Diorama Stage-071-Space Jam: A New Legacy -Sylvester & Tweety & Daffy Duck – Tweety, Daffy and Sylvester are all here zigzagging against each other to grab a slam dunk. Tweety may be small but is sure ready to catch some air with his friends.

Diorama Stage-072-Space Jam: A New Legacy -Lola Bunny & Bugs Bunny – Lola and Bugs Bunny are usually seen catching each other's eyes, but this time on the court no one is safe. Catch some speed and stir up those dribbles, every rabbit is for themselves!