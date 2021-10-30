Beast Kingdom Reveals New Marvel Studios Disney+ TV Show Statues

Disney+ has easily changed the way we watch TV, giving us some truly big-screen series as they explore the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have already seen WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…?, with plenty more to come. Beast Kingdom is back with some new Diorama Stage statues that capture some of the magic from these hit Marvel series. WandaVision and Loki are the first two getting statues with Scarlet Witch during the Halloween episode and Loki in the TVA. Standing 6" tall, both Marvel statues showcase a more cartoon styles design but are still loaded with color that can fan can appreciate. It does look like we will be getting companion pieces to both of these Beats Kingdom Diorama Stage statues, so I can imagine we will be getting Vision for Scarlet Witch and Sylvie for Loki. Each Marvel statue is priced at $35.99, with both set to release in December 2022, and pre-orders are live for WandaVision here and Loki here.

"Diorama Stage-083-WandaVision-Wanda – Hidden in the small town of Westview are the secrets and fantastical stories from the mind of Wanda! Created with her powers straight after the events of Avengers Endgame, Wanda is able to live out her own reality! But when the truth of her life starts settling in, all manners of weird and fantastical events start to unfold around her and Vision! In the sixth episode titled: 'All-New Halloween Spooktacular) Wanda is seen dressed in her bright red 'Scarlet Witch' outfit, which also happens to serve as the basis for Beast Kingdom's D-Stage diorama. Set against a small town backdrop, the costume sported by Scarlet Witch is a tribute to the original comic dress. Combined with the Halloween celebration scene the D-Stage 083 is for fans of both the comics and the Disney tv series!"

"Diorama Stage-084-Loki – Taking advantage of the chaos during the Avengers Endgame Tesseract heist, Loki for a brief period manages to steal the 'Space Stone' for himself before he is arrested by the Time Keepers! In order to corporate with the administration and avoid their elimination, Loki is ready to repair the timeline and bring back stability to the universe! Originally launched as one of the main protagonists of the Avengers, and Thor's adopted brother, Loki is a character filled with humor and mystery. Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' introduces the Loki character from the TV series in a 360-degree diorama filled with easter-eggs and details from the offices of 'The Time Variance Authority'. For fans to find each and every detail, the Loki D-Stage 084 is ready to be added to your Marvel collection today!"