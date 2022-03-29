Beast Kingdom Reveals The Nightmare Before Christmas Minis

What's this, what's this?! It is a new set of Mini Egg Attack figures from Beast Kingdom for the hit film The Nightmare Before Christmas. Fans get to celebrate Halloween and Christmas once again with these fantastic and spooktastic minis. Standing 3 inches tall, six iconic characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas are back and loaded with character. This wave will consist of:

Jack Skellington

Zero

Oogie Boogie

Vampire Teddy and Toy Duck

Pumpkin King Jack

Skeletal Reindeer

Beast Kingdom put a lot of detail and color into these Mini egg Attack figures, and they are perfect. Whether you need something for your home, office, or just as a gift, these bad boys will get the job done. Pumpkin King Jack and the Skeleton Reindeer and just wild, and I am really digging the sculpt that they did for Oogie Boogie. The Nightmare Before Christmas fans will not want to miss out on owning these fantastic minis and they will be able to find them here shortly. The Mini Egg sets are sold as a bundle and individually, allowing fans to secure the whole wave or just snag up the one they need. This is Halloween.

"In the Disney animated fantasy film "The Nightmare Before Christmas," Pumpkin King Jack Skellington is the mischievous master of ceremonies in Halloween Town. Tired of always scaring people, Jack decides to have Santa Claus kidnapped to bring Christmas to Halloween Town.

Beast Kingdom is happy to announce the launch of the "The Nightmare Before Christmas" classic 3-inch Mini Egg Attack series, bringing together seven classic characters from this beloved film on six statues. Jack Skellington, Jack's loyal dog Zero, the legendary boogeyman Oogie Boogie, the adorably villainous Vampire Teddy and Toy Duck, Pumpkin King Jack and one of his Skeletal Reindeer. Each character is depicted with exclusive colors and accessories. The whole group together is stunning, and this is definitely a Halloween collectible that can't be missed. Join the masters of mischief and create havoc in Halloween Town today!"

Product Measurements：Approx 10.2 cm

Release Date: Q4, 2022 (10-12)

(Ship according to manufacturing schedule)