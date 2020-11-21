Winnie the Pooh and the Gang Get Figures from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is taking a stroll through The 100 Acre Woods as they announce new collectibles for Winnie the Pooh. Winnie the Pooh and the gang are back with new Mini Egg Attack figurines. There will be 8 figures in total, all of them standing roughly 3 inches tall. Each one is beautifully designed and capture some delightful designs from some of your favorite characters from Winnie the Pooh. Winnie the Pooh is the highlight of the series with a total of four Mini Egg Attack figures. These will consist of Pooh with a variety of actions like laid-back, chasing a balloon, eating honey, and lastly, puzzled expression Pooh. We then move on to other members of the Pooh gang with not one but two Tigger figurines. There is bouncing Tigger, and curious Tigger are both adorable and colorful. Eeyore will get one as well as he gets his shy and bashful nature sculpted. Last but not least, we get Piglet and Roo together as they prepare for a surprise.

Beast Kingdom also included a couple of special features into some of these Mini Egg Attack figurines. Bouncing Tigger, Piglet, and Roo, and laid-back Winnie the Pooh all will come with a special honey pot accessory. The pouncing curious Tigger can be removed from his base and combined with the laid-back Winnie the Pooh to re-create the iconic scene of these two characters meeting for the first time. Winnie the Pooh fans will not want to miss out on these adorable little figures for your collection or office. The MEAWinnie the Pooh figure set is priced at $79.99 and set to release in April 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"I am short, fat, and proud of that." – Pooh. Beast Kingdom is proud to present a new addition to the classic 3-inch Mini Egg Attack series: the Winnie the Pooh collection. Winnie the Pooh is loved by people all over the world for his simple and innocent personality and cute appearance. Now you can join Winnie and Pooh and his friends in their joyful little world.

Pooh Balloon ver.– Winnie the Pooh is clutching a balloon and seems as if he is about to fly away. Hold on, Pooh!

Pooh Honey eating ver.– Can you imagine this adorable bear without his honey?

Pooh Puzzled expression ver.– The most difficult problem in the world is looking at the menu and not knowing what to order.

Pooh Laid back ver.– It's better to be able to sit instead of stand, to be able to lie down rather than sit, but nothing is better than being able to lie down and relax!

Tigger Bouncing ver.– Tigger is always active and energetic. Be careful not to break anything, Tigger!

Tigger Curious ver.– What fascinating things have been discovered by Tigger's sheer curiosity this time?

Eeyore Shy ver.– It's rare for Eeyore to show anything but melancholy and dejection, but here you can catch Eeyore in a rare moment of bashfulness. Is it possible he has stumbled upon something good?

Piglet & Roo Surprise ver.– Piglet and Roo are similar in body shape but they differ in personality. Who knows what kind of spark will come from their being together?

Bouncing Tigger, Piglet and Roo Surprise, and Laid-back Winnie the Pooh all come with a honey pot. Curious Tigger is designed to be detached and combined with Laid-back Winnie the Pooh to create a scene of the two friends meeting for the first time. This series eye-catching and provides collectors with many fun combinations. It's clearly on another level! Add the Winnie the Pooh series to your desk collection today."