Beetlejuice Becomes Sexy Once Again in New Kotobukiya Bishoujo Statue

Kotobukiya has unveiled a new gender-swapped Beetlejuice in their Bishoujo statue series. Fans might have already seen one version of this Beetlejuice but she is back once again. This time she is wearing the red tuxedo from the film where Beetlejuice is trying to marry Lydia. The new costume sculpt is very well done and Kotobukiya has also updated her arms for a change from the first release. She will also be holding the Handbook For The Recently Deceased in her hand too. This 1/7th scale statue brings sexiness and horror into one amazingly designed statue that will please many fans.

Beetlejuice is back and she is ready to seduce any man that gets in her way. These swapped designs give fans some interesting concepts of their favorite horror icons and make amazing collectibles. The Beetlejuice Red Tuxedo Version Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya will be priced at $144.99. She is expected to release in December 2020 and pre-orders are not live just yet but should this week and here. If you are a fan of sexy horror then do not miss out on some of the other Bishoujo statues coming soon and also available from Kotobukiya.

"With the "Handbook For The Recently Deceased" in hand, Betelgeuse is ready to make you her partner in the afterlife! The vivid tuxedo worn in the Beetlejuice film in the infamous wedding scene where Beetlejuice can be seen trying to force Lydia into marrying him is arranged by Shunya Yamashita in this all-new take on the original Beetlejuice BISHOUJO statue."

"Some parts of this statue have been newly sculpted for this limited edition variant of the mischievous ghost. The white tights have been painted using pearl paint, making the tights look bright and sparkly under the light, and adding a new charm to the overall statue. The head part on this limited edition Beetlejuice can be switched out with the head part on the original BEETLEJUICE BISHOUJO STATUE, giving fans an extra option to customize their BISHOUJO statue. The popular packaging also comes in an all-new color scheme! Be sure to add this special product to your collection!"

BEETLEJUICE and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s20)