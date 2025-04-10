Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: big bad toy store, tariff

Big Bad Toy Store Gives Update for Upcoming Toy Prices Due to Tariffs

Things are about to get pretty pricey for collectors as tariffs are only going to keep impacting Americans due to increased costs. We have already seen a few impacts with an up-charge for McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse and smaller toy companies like Fresh Monkey Fiction having to cancel upcoming toy projects. As tariffs keep increasing, notable online toy sellers like Big Bad Toy Store are getting in front of the news by unveiling all the details and upcoming prices. As of April 9th, 2025, newly imposed tariffs on imported goods from China have surged to a staggering 125%, following rapid and compounding increases. Everything started with a 10% tariff and quickly escalated to 20%, then another 34% at the beginning of April. However, there was just another 50% jump, followed by another 21% increase, which is just for Chinese imports.

Vietnam also faces another 46% tariff but has since been granted a temporary reduction to 10% for the next 90 days. China and Vietnam manufacture over 90% of the toys and collectibles, from Marvel Legends and DC Multiverse to MAFEX, S.H.Figuarts, and everything in between. We have yet to see statements from big companies like Mattel or Hasbro, but Big Bad Toy Store says there have to be price changes to compensate for these costs, which is unavoidable. In response to these unprecedented changes, new pre-order listings will reflect new normal pre-tariff prices to avoid daily fluctuations and confusion. On top of the new pre-order prices, an additional tariff surcharge, which will vary from 15% to 40%, will be applied separately at the time the product arrives in our warehouse. They appear to be honoring previous pre-order prices, but those orders will still be subject to a new tariff surcharge when the item is set to ship.

BBTS will notify collectors before charging, allowing them to cancel their pre-order with no penalty if they do not want to pay this extra charge. As expected, in-stock items on their site will not be affected by the current tariffs and will remain at current prices. This is inevitable for any company out there, so it is nice to see the transparency of the tariff situation by Big Bad Toy Store. There have already been price increases on the site, with most Marvel Legends getting a $5 up-charge, like the upcoming Spider-Man 3 (Black Suit) and Maximum Series Spider-Man. It is unclear how long these tariffs will be imposed, and they could continue for a month, a few, or get canceled next week, so keep your pre-orders until you are expected to be charged, then go from there. BBTS is doing a great job being up-front about the current situation they have been forced into, and hopefully, things change in the future to keep the toy collection dream alive. Be sure to check out the Big Bad Toy Store newsletter for the full announcement on their tariff situation.

