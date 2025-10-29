Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: Batman, mafex, medicom

Batman is Back with New MAFEX Figure from Events of The Flash

Make some room on your shelves as some new imported figures are coming soon from MAFEX like Batman from The Flash film

Article Summary Ben Affleck's Batman from The Flash (2023) gets a detailed new MAFEX figure by Medicom Toy

Features include a controversial prototype batsuit, fabric cape, and premium articulation for posing

Comes with three alternate head sculpts, multiple hands, and signature grapnel gun accessory

MAFEX Batman No.293 releases in October 2026 for $134.99, with pre-orders already available now

In The Flash (2023), Ben Affleck reprises his role as Batman for a brief moment before the ned of the DECU. This Dark Knight has finally stepped out of his dark shadow after the events of Justice League, focusing on saving the world with his team. His last on-screen debut was confusing as it delivered a great high-speed pursuit of justice, but ruined it with a joke borough on by the Lasso of Truth. The film did give Batman a new batsuit, one of the most controversial in the DCEU, as it seems to show an almost unfinished prototype. Other companies have tried to create action figures for these designs, but they have never really worked until now.

Medicom has announced their newest DC Comics MAFEX figure with Batman from the events of The Flash. Standing 6.3" tall, the Dark Knight is back with an impressive new figure that features this prototype suit with a fabric cape and some accessories. This will consist of three swappable face plates, a variety of hands, and a grapple gun. Collectors can bring home the final performance of Batfleck to their MAFEX collection in October 2026 for $134.99, and pre-orders are already live.

The Flash (2023) MAFEX No.293 Batman Action Figure

"On their journeys into alternate timelines using the Speed Force, Medicom Toy has found a new figure that is both surprisingly familiar and yet distinctly different at the same time: Batman has re-emerged from the shadows into the MAFEX line! Inspired by the legendary return of Michael Keaton to the Batman role in The Flash (2023), this awesome figure includes dynamic articulation along with a wide range of Bat accessories to re-enact your favorite moments from the film! You wanna get nuts? Then order your figure to add to your collection, and let's get nuts!"

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the The Flash (2023) film

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Batman figure

3 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Fabric cape

Grapnel gun

