Black & White Minnie Mouse Gets New Disney Beast Kingdom Statue

Beast Kingdom is traveling back in time to the 1928's as they revisit the Walt Disney classic cartoon; Steamboat Willie. However, we are not focusing on Mickey but his sweetheart Minnie Mouse with a brand new Disney Master Craft statue. Minnie is hand-painted and sculpted to perfection, capturing her classic black and white cartoon design. Limited to 3,000 pieces, Disney fans will get to see Minnie Mouse as she strums her guitar and waits to see what adventure awaits her and the Mouse gang next. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but this Master Craft statue will be found located here when live. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more incredible Master Craft Disney statues coming from Beast Kingdom with the Cheshire Cat, Scrooge McDuck, and Experiment 626.

"In 1928's classic Disney release "Steamboat Willie," a host of famous characters graced the screen, some for the very first time. Filmed in black and white, the movie is cherished by fans of classic Disney animations. Joining Mickey Mouse and the gang is the adorable Minnie! The sweetheart of Disney and a character with rich history, Minnie has been a staple of popular culture ever since the release of Steamboat Willie nearly a century ago!"

"Beast Kingdom proudly presents the latest Mastercraft statue, the MC-052 Minnie from Steamboat Willie. Manufactured with the highest focus on details, the Mastercraft series brings the very best the 'Entertainment Experience Brand' has to offer for collectors to enjoy. The hand-painted, and sculpted masterpiece recreates Minnie in all her black and white glory. Strumming her trusted guitar, the adorable star is featured on her very own base with a numbered plaque. MC-052 Steamboat Willie Master Craft Minnie is limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide. Be sure to quickly grab this before they are sold out! Make sure to add this highly collectable piece to your collection today, and relive classic memories from the golden age of animation!"