Boba Fett Goes Vintage With Limited BAIT x Kotobukiya Statue

Boba Fett is back and not only in The Mandalorian Season 2 but with the return of his retro Kenner design. Kotobukiya has unveiled a new Star Wars ArtFX+ statue featuring the bounty hunter rival his original glory. Standing roughly 7" tall, Boba Fett is holding his trusty blaster and shows off his highly detailed and sculpted armor. The statue will be set up as a BAIT exclusive and will be extremely limited, with only 500 being made. Boba Fett fans will definitely want this statue in their Star Wars collection as it pays tribute to Boba and the history of Star Wars collectibles.

Boba Fett's vintage coloring is just as iconic as him. For a lot of fans, this design takes them back to the beginning of their Star Wars collecting days, which is always nice to see a blast from the past. The Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Boba Fett (Vintage Color) BAIT Exclusive ARTFX+ Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $99.99. This iconic bounty hunter returns in March 2021, and pre-orders can be found located here.

"A bounty hunter like no other Boba Fett has seen and experienced it all, from the cloning facilities on Kamino, the asteroid fields of Hoth, to the endless sand dunes of Tatooine. Immortalized from his appearance in Star Wars: The Empires Strikes Back, Boba Fett is rendered in a unique vintage paint scheme, harkening back to the original 80's action figure release. At 1:10 scale (roughly 7.5 inches tall on the included base) Boba Fett stands at the ready cradling his EE-3 carbine rifle.

Details from his outfit have been painstakingly recreated including his Mandalorian armor, Wookie trophy braids and Z-6 jetpack. As part of Kotobukiya's long-standing Star Wars ARTFX+ series you can expect easy, snap-fit construction, precision paint applications and a magnetized display stand for effortless display options. This BAIT exclusive is a one-time production limited to only 500 pieces for North America. Make sure to set your sights early on obtaining this one before it slips away for good!"