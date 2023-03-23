Bring Home A Replica Black Manta Helmet with Factory Entertainment The power of revenger consumes Black Manta and Factory Entertainment keeps that revenge alive with their latest prop replica

Factory Entertainment is at it again as they bring a new limit deduction prop replica to the table. This one comes from the world of DC Comics, specifically with the Black Manta from the live-action Aquaman film. Coming in at only 250 pieces, the Factory Entertainment team brings the aquatic villain's helmet to life. The helmet used in the film was physical and digital, so this model is something original that fans can fall in love with. Black Manta fans will not be able to wear this helmet, but it comes with its own display base. FE was sure to incorporate LED lighting as well as digital sound effects with this beauty to take its display to new levels. Aquaman, Black Manta, and DC Comics fans can snag up this replica for a mighty $1,000; it is set for a February 2024 release and can be found right here.

Rule the Seven Seas with this Black Manta Replica Helmet

"I'll show you the same mercy you showed my father and gut you like the fish you are!" – Black Manta. In the movie Aquaman, character David Kane (as played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), charts a course for revenge after blaming the death of his father, Jesse Kane, on Atlantean hero, Aquaman. Using his technical expertise, coupled with Atlantean technology, David creates an advanced battle suit and helmet, with the goal of achieving vengeance against a formidable opponent. "Black Manta" is born."

"Factory Entertainment commissioned the prop house that created the original physical prop to make an additional original helmet specially for this project. That first generation original was used to create molds and patterns for the prop replica production, ensuring the utmost accuracy. Each replica is crafted from durable heavyweight fiberglass and is accented with ABS plastic, metal and polyresin parts. LED lighting and digital sound effects taken directly from the film have been incorporated into the replica to simulate the effects as seen in the film."

"Each numbered, limited edition, museum-quality replica comes with a custom display stand incorporating the helmets lighting controls, an AC power supply, an individual metal plaque and certificate of authenticity. Limited to 250 pieces. NOTE: Intended for display only. Cannot be worn."