Bring Home the Bounty with Hot Wheels The Mandalorian SDCC Exclusive

The Mandalorian has taken the world by storm, and, in all honesty, it revived the world of Star Wars. After the Sequel Trilogy, things were pretty dark for Star Wars fans as the fandom was pretty mad after a seemingly rushed ending. We finally are focusing on times before Sequels as we witness the aftermath of the Fall of the Empire. Din Djarin and Grogu's adventures have been peak Star Wars in the past couple of years, and they have plenty of collectibles to prove it. At this point, it is hard to have a collectible stand out now, but Hot Wheels did it for SDCC 2022! Thankfully, our friends over at Mattel sent us the Beskar Star Wars Razor Crest Starship!

Right off the bat, Mattel really goes all out with their SDCC exclusives, especially with Hot Wheels and their packaging. One of which was a Star Wars The Mandalorian Starship as the Razor Crest is back and better than ever in miniaturized form. Hot Wheels is not just give us a Hot Wheel vehicle to collectible, but so much more as the packaging is designed after the legendary Camtono Case. Inside its wall is your bounty high, consists of a Beskar ingot bar, Beskar designs Razor Crest and a display base. This glorious SDCC exclusive is incredible, and it will go perfect in any The Mandalorian collection.

Mattel has taken what Hasbro has done with their The Mandalorian Credit Collection and took it up a notch. I love seeing props and stuff like this, and it is even cooler to see the Razor Crest in Beskar format. The Camtono Case is one of the best parts of this, giving each collector their own mini bounty reward. Hot Wheels continues to impress me each year, and The Mandalorian and Knight Rider are some of my favorite SDCC exclusives this year. Sadly fans can not get the Beskar Razor Crest anymore as it sold out on Mattel Creations here. But be sure to be on the lookout for restocks or helpful collectors looking to part with one.