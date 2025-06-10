Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: 101 dalmatians, disney, lego

Build 101 Dalmatians with LEGO's New Disney Lucky & Penny Puppy Set

Even more 101 Dalmatians sets are arriving from LEGO including puppies Lucky & Penny who are ready for a new adventure

Article Summary Build Lucky and Penny from 101 Dalmatians with LEGO's new 268-piece articulated puppy set.

Set features iconic details from Roger and Anita’s London home, including TV and dog bone accessories.

Collectors can buy multiple sets to create their own 101 Dalmatian puppies display—watch out for Cruella!

Lucky & Penny 101 Dalmatians Puppies set is available now for $24.99, along with a larger $149.99 set.

LEGO is bringing Disney magic back to brick form in 2025 with a heartwarming new 101 Dalmatians set. Get ready to build up your Dalmatian collection with a new double pack starring fan-favorite pups Lucky and Penny! This adorable release captures the charm of the classic animated film with detailed brick-built models of the playful pups. Coming in at 268 pieces, his set features two brick-built dogs that stand 3.5" tall and are fully articulated. The set recreates a cozy corner of Roger and Anita's London home, with a dog bone and a TV featuring their favorite show, Thunderbolt.

Disney collectors can snag up 50 of these bad boys to give themselves 100 puppies in their collection, just be sure to watch out for Cruella De Vil. LEGO has the Lucky & Penny 101 Dalmatians Puppies available now for $24.99. Be sure to get yours right now in stores and online through LEGO. Be sure to keep your eyes out for the bigger $149.99 101 Dalmatians Puppy set, also available now.

LEGO Disney – Lucky & Penny 101 Dalmatians Puppies

"Thrill kids or animal fans aged 6 years and up with the Lucky & Penny 101 Dalmatians Puppies (43271) in this LEGO® ǀ Disney building toy. Packed with play options, the building toy includes 2 Dalmatian puppy characters from the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians, plus a brick-built toy bone and a small TV. The LEGO ǀ Disney puppy characters have movable heads, legs and tails, and can be posed in a variety of ways."

"This cute toy buildable playset present makes a Disney gift-giving idea for girls, boys and fans. It works well with other LEGO ǀ Disney building sets in the range (sold separately) and is easy to play with on the go. Plus, adult Disney fans who love cute dogs can join a young fan and create an advanced companion set (101 Dalmatians Puppy building set for adults, sold separately)."

