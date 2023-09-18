Posted in: Collectibles, Plush | Tagged: Buil-A-Bear Workshop, gizmo, Gremlins

Build-A-Bear Workshop's Gremlins Line Returns with Gizmo & Spike

Get ready to bring some new adorable spooky plushes home for Halloween with Gremlins, just do not feed them after midnight

Get ready to unleash adorable chaos as Build-A-Bear Workshop is ready for Halloween with its latest collection. The beloved classic, Gremlins, is back as Gizmo returns to the Workshop as well as a newcomer with the devilish Spike. The lovable Mogwai is ready to capture hearts with his cuteness yet again with his fluffy fur and big eyes, and he even features a 5-in-1 voice option. Gizmo is the perfect furry friend for the TREAT side of Halloween, but for those who crave a bit of TRICKS, then Spike is here for you. This new addition to the Gremlins line brings the horror of what happens after you feed your Mogwai some midnight snacks. His white mohawk, scaly skin, and evil smile are all nicely captured by Build-A-Bear Workshop, and Gremlins fans will not want to miss out on bringing him home. Fans can check out the entire Gremlins collection here with Gizmo ($40), Spike (Online Exclusive at $32), and the Happy Hugs Teddy ($44.50) wearing a Spike t-shirt. Just be sure to follow the rules this time…

Buil-A-Bear Workshop Has Unleashed Gremlins Once Again

"Make anyone smile with Gizmo™! This mischievously fun gremlin has been delighting fans of all ages ever since the cult classic Gremlins debuted in 1984. This Gizmo plush has white and brown fur, large ears and the movie logo on his paw pad. Plus, Gizmo comes with his 5-in-1 sounds included! Just press his paw to hear his cute gremlin sounds. The Gizmo plush with sound makes a clever gift for any movie fan. Just remember to never feed your gremlin after midnight!"

"Make some mischief with your own Gremlins Stripe Plush! Inspired by the iconic characters from the 1984 cult classic Gremlins, this green plush has green and brown striped fur, large ears and the films movie logo on its paw pad. It makes a clever gift for any movie fan—just remember to never feed your gremlin after midnight! Yum yum! Celebrate the iconic kitchen scene from the movie by dressing your furry friend in this fun T-shirt."

