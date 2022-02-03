Build A Star Wars Dark Trooper Helmet as LEGO's Newest Set

LEGO Star Wars collectors are getting a brand new replica block helmet set as they reveal their newest one from The Mandalorian. The new and deadly Dark Troopers are back and ready to help rule the galaxy, and now master builders can bring one of them home. More specifically, the head of one with this new 693 piece set that will stand 7" tall and come on a display base. The sleek black design comes to life with translucent red eyes that any enemy of the Empire will not want to come in contact with. Authentic details are captured here by LEGO, and Star Wars collectors will have a nice new Dark Trooper collectible to add to their growing collection. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Dark Trooper Replica Helmet from LEGO is priced at $59.99 and set to release on March 1, 2022. Pre-orders for this set are already live here, and be sure to also check out the upcoming Luke Skywalker vs. Dark Trooper set also coming soon.

"Take a trip to the dark side with this buildable LEGO® Star Wars™ Dark Trooper Helmet (75343) model for adults. Enjoy mindful quality time recreating the distinctive contours of the helmet as seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. Evil red eyes, constructed using translucent red LEGO elements, and the slight forward tilt of the helmet on its brick-built stand deliver an authentic menacing look. This build-and-display model makes a great treat for yourself or a gift for other adult LEGO Star Wars fans and experienced LEGO builders, and comes with clear instructions to guide you through every step of the fun, creative building experience."

"It began a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Now the saga continues in your living room with LEGO Star Wars sets. Explore the exciting range of sets designed specifically for adults, including other new-for-March-2022 helmets to add to your collection."

Build and display – Relive tense Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 scenes as you recreate the iconic features of a Dark Trooper's helmet and display it on the brick-built stand with nameplate

Get that distinctive Dark Trooper look – Use a combination of translucent red LEGO® elements and white LEGO bricks underneath to evoke the shining eyes of a Dark Trooper

Fun gift idea – Treat yourself or give this 693-piece set as a birthday present, holiday gift or anytime surprise to an adult Star Wars™ fan and/or experienced LEGO® builder

Compact size and designed to make a powerful visual impact – This brick-built Dark Trooper Helmet model measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide and 6 in. (15 cm) deep