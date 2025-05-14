Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, minecraft

Build the Enderman Tower with LEGO's Newest Eerie Minecraft Set

It is a brick built word out there as LEGO has unveiled a new and impressive selection of sets like more Minecraft adventures

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Enderman Tower Minecraft set with 867 pieces and a height of 17.5 inches.

Features include a Nether Portal, crafting and enchanted tables, Ender Pearls, and unique rooms.

Includes Dimensional Defender, Realm Raider, 2 Enderman minifigures, and Endermite mobs.

The Enderman Tower can be rebuilt into two color-coded fortresses for Minecraft PvP action.

Endermen are one of the most mysterious and eerie creatures that live in the world of the hit video game Minecraft. Tall, dark, and teleporting, they roam the Overworld and the End dimension, moving blocks and watching players with glowing purple eyes. They remain passive unless provoked, and it only takes making eye contact with them to do just that. After eye contact is made, they become hostile and attack with swift, teleporting strikes. The Enderman's distorted sounds and erratic movement give them an unsettling aura, adding to the suspense of the Minecraft landscape.

The Enderman now arrives at LEGO with their latest Enderman Tower set that comes in at 867 pieces and stands 17.5" tall! This shaped tower is filled with Easter eggs from a Nether Portal in his head, crafting and enchanted tables, and of course, Ender Pearls. LEGO has also included a nice set of minifigures with a Dimensional Defender and a Realm Raider, along with two creepy Enderman minifigures. Step inside the Minecraft Enderman Tower set for $99.9,9 and it is set to arrive in August 2025.

LEGO Minecraft – The Enderman Tower

"The high-quality Enderman Tower (21279) toy is ideal for kids who like creative play and gaming decor. The primary build is an Enderman-shaped tower with a Nether portal in its head, a balcony on each shoulder and 2 rooms containing a crafting table, an enchanting table and a storage box for Ender pearls. Ladders provide access up the legs, the posable arms are fully articulated, and outside are elements of the warped forest and crimson forest biomes."

"The set features a Dimensional Defender, Realm Raider and 2 Enderman minifigures, plus 2 Endermite mob figures. Weapons include a Minecraft crossbow and netherite sword and shield. The Enderman Tower model can be rebuilt into 2 color-coded fortresses, which is great for PvP (Player versus Player) action. Contains 867 pieces."

