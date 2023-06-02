Build the Hogwarts Castle with LEGO's Latest Magical Harry Potter Set A new month means new LEGO sets are on the way including a new Harry Potter set that returns fans to the Hogwarts Castle and Grounds

Class is in session as LEGO is taking Harry Potter fans back to Hogwarts with a breathtaking new set. Coming in at 2660 pieces, witches and wizards will be able to build the Hogwarts Castle and Grounds with this magically filled set. The castle model measures 13.5 inches wide, 8.5 inches tall, and 10 inches deep and gets complete use of that space. Harry Potter fans will have a magical time building this model that is filled with Easter Eggs from all of the Harry Potter films. Some of this includes the arrival of other schools, as seen in the Goblet of Fire, a miniaturized version of the Chamber of Secrets, and even the Whomping Willow with the Weasley car still in it.

LEGO did a remarkable job capturing these mini elements of the Hogwarts Castle with the Astronomy Tower, Great Hall, courtyards, greenhouses, and bridges. Even the exterior of a rocky landscape is a nice touch with the surrounding Black Lake, only adding to it. One Harry Potter LEGO Minifigure is included with a gold-colored Hogwarts architect statue that is just icing on the cake. Bring home the magic of Hogwarts for $169.99 on September 1, 2023, and the set can be seen right here.

Return to the Hogwarts Castle and Grounds with LEGO

"Capture the magical atmosphere of the Hogwarts™ Castle and Grounds with this stunningly detailed LEGO® Harry Potter™ buildable display model (76419). Relive memorable Harry Potter scenes as you construct the Main Tower, Astronomy Tower, Great Hall and Boathouse, the courtyards, greenhouses, paths and bridges, and the rocky landscape and Black Lake. Recreate the Chamber of Secrets™, The Winged Key room, Potions Classroom and Chessboard Chamber, each with instantly recognizable interior details."

"Find step-by-step instructions in the box and on the LEGO Builder app. Add the brick-built Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage and Ford Anglia in the branches of the Whomping Willow™, plus a Hogwarts architect minifigure and a "Hogwarts Castle" nameplate to complete an enchanting centerpiece. This brick-built collectible set is part of a range of LEGO Sets for Adults and it makes a super treat for yourself or a gift for other Harry Potter fans."

The first LEGO® brick model of the Hogwarts™ Castle and Grounds (76417) – Recreate the most iconic location in the Wizarding World with this buildable LEGO Harry Potter™ display set

Include a statue minifigure – Place the gold-colored Hogwarts™ architect statue next to the "Hogwarts Castle" nameplate or at the corner of the baseplate to complete the display

Scale model – Construct Hogwarts™ Castle and its surrounding area, including the Main Tower, Astronomy Tower, Great Hall, courtyards, bridges, greenhouses, Boathouse and the Black Lake

Revel in details – Check out the Chamber of Secrets™, The Winged Key room, Potions Classroom and Chessboard Chamber, plus the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage, Whomping Willow™ and Ford Anglia

Gift idea – Treat yourself or give this 2,660-piece buildable model to adult Harry Potter™ fans and collectors as a holiday gift, birthday present or special surprise

Build and display – This 2,660-piece Hogwarts™ Castle model measures over 8.5 in. (21 cm) high, 13.5 in. (35 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep

