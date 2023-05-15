All Aboard the Hogwarts Express with LEGO's Latest Harry Potter Set Enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with the help of LEGO as they reveal a new set of construction sets that are filled with magic

New Harry Potter sets are on the way from LEGO, celebrating the legendary series of films from over the years. Some impressive new releases are coming soon, like the new first-ever brick build Dobby the House Elf, which can be seen here. The next new set returns fans to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as they are taking tickets for the Hogwarts Express! That is right; the next stop is Hogsmead Station with this impressive 1,074 piece set that measures 23" long and comes with 8 minifigures! The Hogwarts Express will feature minifigures for Harry, Hermione, Ron Hermione, as well as Draco Malfoy, Lee Jordan, Hagrid, the Trolley Witch with her candy cart, and the train conductor. Besides all the details on the train, Hogsmeade Station is packed as well with an Owl Post, ticket office, and more. It is all aboard this Harry Potter set, and fans can snag up one in June 2023 right here for $129.99.

LEGO Needs Your Ticket for the Hogwarts Express

"Recreate the arrival of new Hogwarts™ students with the LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts Express™ & Hogsmeade™ Station (76423) toy playset for ages 8 and up. The new-for-June-2023 LEGO brick model of the Hogwarts Express features an engine, coal car, 2 passenger carriages and the Trolley Witch's confectionery trolley. Drive the train on the tracks or rotate the engine's front buffer beam for off-track journeys. Hogsmeade Station includes a ticket office, Owl Post, restroom and platform and has manyauthentic details to delight fans."

"An enchanting gift idea for kids, the set has 8 LEGO minifigures, including the first-ever minifigure of fan-favorite Lee Jordan, plus accessory elements such as a box of Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans and the family photo album Hagrid™ gives Harry."