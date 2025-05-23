Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, minecraft

Build Your Own TNT Jungle House with LEGO Minecraft

The blocky world of Minecraft comes to life as LEGO unveils their latest set with the fun and explosive TNT Jungle House

Article Summary LEGO Minecraft TNT Jungle House set brings explosive fun with a lever-activated blast feature for dynamic play.

The 287-piece set includes Steve, Creeper, and Zombie minifigures, plus a parrot, boat, and jungle accessories.

Inspired by Minecraft’s jungle biome, the buildable house resembles the iconic in-game TNT block kids love.

Perfect for Minecraft fans aged 8+, the set launches in June 2025 for $29.99, with pre-orders coming soon.

The TNT Jungle House brings new and explosive fun to the blocky world of Minecraft thanks to LEGO. Designed for builders aged 8 and up, this 287-piece set features a buildable house resembling the game's iconic TNT block. Just like in the game, this set is ready to blow up your collection with its lever-activated explosion feature. That is right, lure in the included Minecraft minifigure enemies with a Creeper and Zombie, and trigger the trap! Steve is also included with the set as the TNT Jungle House features the jungle biome in the background with a buildable parrot, and a boat to explore or escape the dread of the night. Minecraft is a nicely crafted series that LEGO has perfectly brought to life with unique sets like this. Collectors can add this explosive set to their own real-life Minecraft adventures for $29.99, and pre-orders are not live just yet but are set for a June 2025 release.

LEGO Minecraft – The TNT Jungle House

"Give Minecraft® players and fans an explosive treat with this fun and creative toy. The TNT Jungle House (21275) is a versatile gamer gift for kids aged 8 and up with a passion for adventure toys, video game decor and Minecraft action and adventures."

"The buildable house is set in the Minecraft jungle biome and looks like a large-scale version of the game's iconic TNT element. A switch on the side lets kids trigger an exploding TNT function, which collapses the entire house. When the dust settles, kids can rebuild the house so it's ready for their next adventure. Steve, Creeper™ and zombie minifigures inspire imaginative play and battle action. Authentic LEGO Minecraft accessories include a boat, fishing rod, fish, parrot and jungle foliage. The LEGO® Builder app gives kids the added fun of using their device to zoom in and rotate models in 3D. Contains 287 pieces."

