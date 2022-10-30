Captain America Returns from the Ultimate Universe with Marvel Legends

Captain America is back with a brand new Marvel Legends reveal right from MCM London Comic Con. It looks like we are returning to a very popular Marvel Comics alternate universe as the Ultimate Universe lives on! Coming right from the pages of the Ultimates, Captain America is awake and ready to take on this new world. The Ultimates Universe has plenty of different additions than the Marvel 616 Universe, including Caps' history, and now Hasbro captures that history and his new updated costume with their latest Marvel Legends release. Bright red, white, and blue colors pop here, and Cap will come with swappable hands, a secondary head, and his iconic shield. It is interesting to see the Ultimates make a comeback, and I am curious to see if more members will from this alternate universe will arrive. Ultimate Marvel Legends Captain America will be part of an unknown Build-A-Figure wave, and he will be up for pre-order on November 1, 2022, for $24.99. The Ultimates Universe lives on once again, and pre-orders can be found here in the coming days.

The Ultimate Universe Lives on with Marvel Legends

"Marvel Legends Series: Ultimate Captain America Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). The Captain America of the Ultimate Universe has served as the Allies' super-soldier in World War II, the leader of the first Ultimates team. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series!

This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends Classic Comic figure is detailed to look like the Ultimate Captain America character from Ultimates (that letter on his head doesn't stand for France) featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. It comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands and his iconic shield; plus a Build-A-Figure piece."