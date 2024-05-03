Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars Shadow Trooper Deploys with New Hot Toys 1/6 Release

Return to a galaxy far, far away as the Force is strong with Hot Toys and their latest 1/6 scale Star Wars action figures

Article Summary Hot Toys announces a 1/6 scale Shadow Trooper figure from Star Wars.

Features include glossy black armor, LED Death Star backdrop, and blaster.

Shadow Troopers made iconic appearances in the classic comics and Battlefront.

Available for pre-order at Sideshow Collectibles, releasing September 2024.

Long live the Empire! Hot Toys has unveiled that a new Star Wars 1/6 scale figure is ready for deployment. Coming to life from the shadows of the Empire, the Shadow Troopers have returned and are ready to put the Rebellion in its place. Shadow Troopers are an elite set of specialized troopers that are as loyal to the Empire as one can be, and they do not miss. They have been seen and mentioned in the classic Marvel Comics run, but it was in Star Wars: Battlefront that really put the spotlight on this deadly Stormtrooper. Collectors can now deploy this Trooper into their collection as Hot Toys has unveiled their new Shadow Trooper 1/6 scale figure. This new release will include an LED Death Star display base with red lighting to help enhance the Shadow Troopers' deadly presence. The Shadow Trooper will have glossy black armor, will come with swappable hands, and a blaster. Pre-orders are already live right on Sideshow Collectibles for $240 with the Trooper arriving in September 2024.

Star Wars Shadow Trooper with Death Star Environment

"Shadow Troopers are elite specialized troopers fanatically loyal to the Empire and impossible to sway from the Imperial cause. They wear distinctive black suits of armor, wielding variety of blasters and attack in hordes to overwhelm their enemies."

"Hot Toys is excited to introduce on Star Wars Day the 1/6th scale Shadow Trooper collectible figure comes with great articulations, skillfully applied paint applications, a fabric under-suit, a blaster rifle, together with an LED light-up Death Star wall panel environment backdrop in a collectible set for Star Wars fans! Expand your Imperial army and don't pass up on the opportunity to add this unique trooper to your collection!"

