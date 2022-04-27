Hot Toys Teases Spider-Man: No Way Home Webslinging Trio

It's time for the rise of the Spider-Men as new Spider-Man: No Way Home collectibles are arriving. Since the films debut in mid-December 2021, we have yet to see a lot of collectibles for the multiverse web-slinging trio. However, Hot Toys has been one of the first companies to dish out some incredible Spider-Man: No Way Home figures featuring villains from the film. So far, we have received Dock Oct, Green Goblin, Integrated Suit Black &, Gold Suit, Movie Promo Battle Damage Suit, and even a tease for Electro. Spider-Man fans were hoping that we would see the return of the legendary spiders in the future, and that day is finally here. Capturing that iconic Spider-Man Meme, the three webslinger heroes are finally in the works and are on the way and in 1:6 scale format. One single teaser image was shown, but it is all we need now to ease our minds.

That is right, an updated suits of Tobey Maguire's Spidey and Andre Garfield's Spidey is on the way. We are not just getting simple re-releases here, and I hope we can get an unmasked sculpt for the figure. I can expect some accessories will be included with display bases and web effects. I do not think we will see a Lizard or a Sandman figure from Hot Toys in the future, so fans will have to rely on the other villains to dimply these Spider-Men with. However, the Black Suit Spider-Man 3 figure did come with a Sandman display base, so that would be a great way to show most of the Spider-Man: No Way Home villains. Prices and release dates are unknown at this time, but fans will be able to find all Hot Toys releases right here. Stay tuned for more information as it is revealed, and be sure to acquire some of the other figures in the meantime. Go Web Go!