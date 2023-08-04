Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, star trek

Captain James T. Kirk Kicks Off Hiya Toys New 1/18 Star Trek Line

It is time to explore the Final Frontier with the help of Hiya Toys a they debut their newest 1/18 scale line with Star Trek

Get ready to explore the Final Frontier with the help of Hiya Toys as they debut their latest line of 1/18 scale line. The 2009 reboot of Star Trek has returned, and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise is coming to life. Captain James T. Kirk is kicking off this line with an impressive new figure that features the likeness of Chris Pine. Each figure will stand 4″ tall and will have roughly 17 points of articulation. This version of Captain Kirk will come with some swappable hands, as well as some Star Trek classics with a Phaser and a communicator. Star Trek is only the recent 1/18 scale line to join RoboCop, Predator, Aliens, and Judge Dredd. Fans can also be on the lookout for Dr. McCoy to join Kirk in your collection. Hiya Toys has these figures priced at $24.99 each, they are set for a Q1 2024 release, and pre-orders will be going live on August 5 on HiyaToys.com.

Star Trek (2009) Captain James T. Kirk Figure

"We are proud to announce that the first product of the Star Trek series in the EXQUISITE MINI Series comes from "Star Trek 2009" – the 1/18 scale James T. Kirk action figure. This brand-new James T. Kirk action figure stands at 105mm tall and faithfully reproduces his appearance from Star Trek 2009. He is dressed in the iconic yellow uniform representing command and strategic personnel. The Starfleet emblem on his clothes, communicator, phaser pistol, and other accessories are all finely detailed, capturing the essence of his character even at the 1/18 scale."

"Features 17 points of articulation, utilizing an new body to provide a wider range of motion, allowing you to recreate various dynamic action poses from the movie. Includes 2x interchangeable hand parts to display different poses. A special stand to this series is also included, featuring a transparent blue base adorned with the Star Trek logo, fully immersing you in the ambiance of the Star Trek universe."

